Top Stocks for Today - 3rd September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT giant announced that it has expanded its partnership with Scandinavian non-life insurer Tryg. The transaction took place through a €550 Million, seven-year deal. Building on their 15-year relationship, TCS will help simplify and streamline Tryg’s operations within Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Adani Power: The business announced that it has secured an approval from the Coal Ministry to commence operations at the Dhirauli mine located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The mine has a peak capacity of 6.5 MTPA.

Waaree Energies: The company informed that it will acquire a 64% stake in Kotson’s Private Limited. The transaction has an aggregate consideration of ₹192 Crore. Hence, Kotson will become a subsidiary of the battery manufacturer. Furthermore, the company also plans to acquire a 100% stake in Impactgrid Renewables Pvt Ltd.

UPL Limited: The business said that its subsidiary Advanta Mauritius has approved a $502 million acquisition of Decco Holdings UK from UPL Corporation Mauritius. With this related party transaction, UPL will consolidate post-harvest operations under Advanta’s seed platform. The deal is expected to be closed by December 31, 2025.

PNC Infratech: The company has been announced as the lowest bidder for an AAI project worth ₹297 Crore and to bolster and expand the runway at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. The deal has an expected completion timeline of 18 months.

