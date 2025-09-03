iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd September 2025

3 Sep 2025 , 06:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT giant announced that it has expanded its partnership with Scandinavian non-life insurer Tryg. The transaction took place through a €550 Million, seven-year deal. Building on their 15-year relationship, TCS will help simplify and streamline Tryg’s operations within Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Adani Power: The business announced that it has secured an approval from the Coal Ministry to commence operations at the Dhirauli mine located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The mine has a peak capacity of 6.5 MTPA.

Waaree Energies: The company informed that it will acquire a 64% stake in Kotson’s Private Limited. The transaction has an aggregate consideration of ₹192 Crore. Hence, Kotson will become a subsidiary of the battery manufacturer. Furthermore, the company also plans to acquire a 100% stake in Impactgrid Renewables Pvt Ltd.

UPL Limited: The business said that its subsidiary Advanta Mauritius has approved a $502 million acquisition of Decco Holdings UK from UPL Corporation Mauritius. With this related party transaction, UPL will consolidate post-harvest operations under Advanta’s seed platform. The deal is expected to be closed by December 31, 2025.

PNC Infratech: The company has been announced as the lowest bidder for an AAI project worth ₹297 Crore and to bolster and expand the runway at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. The deal has an expected completion timeline of 18 months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

