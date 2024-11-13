Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.3
132.33
7.06
-20.6
Op profit growth
6.83
72.56
23.23
0.27
EBIT growth
1.2
119.16
30.63
-4.6
Net profit growth
-9.54
126.28
105.45
-43.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.49
23.68
31.89
27.7
EBIT margin
20.14
20.56
21.79
17.86
Net profit margin
8.59
9.81
10.07
5.25
RoCE
16.87
22.57
13.8
11.28
RoNW
4.43
6.47
3.85
2.09
RoA
1.79
2.69
1.59
0.82
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.2
21.43
9.47
4.61
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
5.22
7.76
-0.73
-4.8
Book value per share
119.01
99.56
65.82
56.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.4
4.44
18.53
25.52
P/CEPS
49.23
12.25
-239.5
-24.48
P/B
2.16
0.95
2.66
2.06
EV/EBIDTA
6.44
3.35
8.05
7.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
2.33
0
10.84
Tax payout
-33.41
-23.76
12.31
28.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.34
28.61
94.36
86.12
Inventory days
19.57
14.43
24.91
31.58
Creditor days
-52.15
-42.05
-86.57
-54.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.73
-2.62
-1.69
-1.29
Net debt / equity
1.06
1.01
1.08
1.27
Net debt / op. profit
2.29
1.95
2.38
2.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38.84
-38.57
-35.26
-37.36
Employee costs
-5.3
-5.23
-5.98
-5.28
Other costs
-31.35
-32.5
-26.86
-29.64
