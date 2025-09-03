PNC Infratech emerges lowest bidder for ₹297-Crore project

PNC Infratech Limited announced that it has been announced as the lowest (L1) bidder for a project provided by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The project secured is for the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.

The project has an aggregate value of ₹297.01 Crore (exclusive of GST). This includes the extension of the runway along with re-carpeting, strengthening of the existing runway, and allied works.

As per the details disclosed by the company, the financial bids for the project begin on September 2, 2025. The company plans to complete the work within 18 months.

In July this year, PNC Infratech informed the shareholders and bourses that it emerged as the L1 (first lowest) bidder for a mining services contract. The stated project is floated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The project includes handling, transport, and other mining services. It also covers hiring of HEMM for overburden removal and coal extraction with the help of surface miner.

The aggregate value for stated contract is ₹2,956.66 Crore, excluding GST.

At around 1.57 PM, PNC Infratech was trading 1.83% higher at ₹309.45, against the previous close of ₹303.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹314.90, and ₹305.65, respectively.

