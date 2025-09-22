PNC Infratech Secures ₹495.5 Crore LoA from BSRDC for Bridge Construction in Bihar

PNC Infratech Ltd on Friday said it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth ₹495.5 crore from the Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC).

Bridge Project Details

The contract covers the construction of a high-level bridge and approach road on the Hathouri–Atrar–Bavangama–Aurai Road, spanning a total length of 21.3 km. Awarded under the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model, the project is to be executed within 1,095 days, or three years.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor group entities have any financial or business interest in the awarding authority. The LoA follows PNC’s September 5 disclosure, when the project first appeared in its bid pipeline.

CCI Nod for Jaiprakash Associates Deal

In a separate development, PNC Infratech said it has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

Under the resolution plan, PNC will acquire at least 95% and up to 100% of JAL, either directly or through a special purpose vehicle. JAL, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, has operations in cement and power.

The acquisition will mark a strategic diversification for PNC, allowing it to expand beyond roads and highways into allied sectors that could complement its EPC expertise.

