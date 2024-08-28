Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

LTIMindtree: The Karnataka High Court granted an interim stay on a ₹378-Crore GST demand order, according to an IT services company. The stay was granted after the corporation filed a writ petition on August 20, 2024, challenging the order’s legitimacy and validity given by the Department of Goods and Service Tax, Bengaluru.

ICICI Prudential: The company said it has received a tax demand of ₹429.05 Crore from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra. The claim includes ₹208.02 Crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST), ₹200.22 Crore in interest, and ₹20.80 Crore in penalties.

Airtel: According to insiders, the business will depart the music vertical and discontinue its Wynk Music app. The company will take on all Wynk Music staff. Airtel plans to close Wynk Music over the next few months. It will absorb all employees into the company, a source stated.

Asian Energy Services: The company’s board of directors approved a fundraising campaign worth ₹160.8 Crore through the issuing of fully convertible stock warrants. The board approved the issuance of 48 lakh fully convertible equity warrants at ₹335 per warrant.

Jio Financial Services: The corporation increased its stake in Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL) to 82.17%. The corporation invested ₹68 Crore by acquiring 6.8 Crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10. The investment was completed on August 27, 2024.

Zydus Lifesciences: The business announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted final permission to market Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg, as well as provisional approval for the 137 mg dosage. The authorised formula is a generic version of Gocovri (amantadine) extended-release capsules.

Awfis Space Solutions: The coworking space operator announced a partnership with Nyati Group for an extra 3 lakh square feet of Grade-A workplace. This agreement is the largest under the Managed Aggregation (MA) Model, expanding our present MA model portfolio and greatly increasing Awfis’ footprint in Pune.

UPL: UPL Global Ltd (UGL), a step-down subsidiary of UPL Corporation Ltd, announced that it has acquired the remaining 20% ownership in PT Excel Meg Indo, an Indonesian agrochemical company. This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024.

Carysil: The maker of household appliances announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Carysil UK Ltd, will purchase the remaining 30% equity position in Carysil Brassware Ltd. The £350,000 transaction will make Carysil Brassware a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carysil UK.

PNC Infratech: The company has been deemed the lowest bidder in a highway cum bridge project with a bid project cost of ₹380 Crore by NHAI. The project calls for the construction of an extra three-lane bridge over the Ganga to connect Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar under Hybrid Annuity Mode.

