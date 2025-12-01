iifl-logo

Brigade Enterprises Signs ₹800 Crore JDA to Develop Premium Residential Project in Begumpet

1 Dec 2025 , 11:34 AM

Brigade Enterprises announced that it has signed a joint development agreement with a landowner to launch a premium residential project in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The disclosure was made through an exchange filing on November 29.

The proposed project is planned with a development potential of nearly 0.5 million square feet. The company expects the project to generate revenue of more than ₹800 crore once completed.

Brigade Enterprises recently reported a strong set of numbers for Q2 FY26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹163 crore, marking a 36.5 percent rise compared to ₹119 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Quarterly revenue increased to ₹1,383 crore, up 29 percent from ₹1,072 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The company’s EBITDA improved to ₹327.8 crore from ₹292.3 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 23.7 percent compared to 27.3 percent in the previous year’s second quarter.

In the real estate segment, Brigade recorded net bookings of 1.90 million square feet during Q2 FY26. The total sales value attached to these bookings stood at ₹2,034 crore. The company reported collections of ₹2,003 crore for the quarter, reflecting healthy operational momentum across ongoing projects.

