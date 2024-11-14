Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,160.76
1,523.98
1,849.33
1,265.12
yoy growth (%)
41.78
-17.59
46.17
-15.57
Raw materials
-26.21
67.73
-517.63
-93.83
As % of sales
1.21
4.44
27.99
7.41
Employee costs
-130.28
-89.72
-121.39
-89.75
As % of sales
6.02
5.88
6.56
7.09
Other costs
-1,487.64
-1,099.58
-719.51
-680.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.84
72.15
38.9
53.79
Operating profit
516.63
402.41
490.8
401
OPM
23.9
26.4
26.53
31.69
Depreciation
-84.39
-86.58
-75.6
-69.05
Interest expense
-142.71
-197.59
-200.5
-183.29
Other income
143.44
112.95
144.17
103.15
Profit before tax
432.97
231.19
358.87
251.81
Taxes
-124.11
-33.13
-83.57
-71.3
Tax rate
-28.66
-14.33
-23.28
-28.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
308.86
198.06
275.3
180.51
Exceptional items
0
-53.5
-14.5
0
Net profit
308.86
144.56
260.8
180.51
yoy growth (%)
113.65
-44.57
44.47
10.08
NPM
14.29
9.48
14.1
14.26
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
