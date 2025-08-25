Brigade Enterprises Leases 7-Acre Land on Chennai’s OMR

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has taken a long-term lease on a 7-acre plot along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), a key commercial stretch in Chennai.

The real estate major plans to put up more than one million sq. ft. of Grade A office space on the site, along with a 225-room five-star hotel. The company said the development will cater to rising demand for modern offices and premium hospitality in the city’s busy IT corridor.

“Chennai is central to our growth plans,” said Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, Executive Director at Brigade Enterprises. “The Tharamani–OMR belt has strong infrastructure, good connectivity and a large presence of technology firms, institutions, healthcare and housing. This makes it the right location for a landmark mixed-use project.”

The project will be designed for efficient land use and aims to create a hub that blends business, research and hospitality. Its location close to IT parks, research centres and transport links is expected to make it attractive for global companies and business travellers.

Brigade has operations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum and GIFT City, with projects in housing, offices, retail, hotels and education.

Earlier in June, the company launched Brigade Morgan Heights in South Chennai. The 14.7-acre project on the Sholinganallur–Medavakkam corridor has an estimated development value of ₹2,100 crore. It will deliver about 1,250 apartments across 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK formats, with the largest units extending to 2,599 sq. ft. The project covers 2.2 million sq. ft. of residential space.

