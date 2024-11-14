Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.78
-25.91
38.73
-6.27
Op profit growth
62.38
-28.84
19.61
-3.46
EBIT growth
63.33
-43.25
11.92
-4.3
Net profit growth
-278.69
-135.47
-6.19
-9.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.55
24.2
25.19
29.22
EBIT margin
16.09
15.14
19.77
24.51
Net profit margin
2.76
-2.37
4.96
7.33
RoCE
6.22
4.03
8
8.84
RoNW
0.78
-0.5
1.42
1.74
RoA
0.26
-0.15
0.5
0.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.81
-4.57
5.58
9.77
Dividend per share
1.5
1.2
1
2
Cash EPS
-11.62
-13.43
-3
0.11
Book value per share
126.37
111.32
111.66
168.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
-184.16
-60.35
23.65
16.73
P/CEPS
-44.5
-20.53
-43.87
1,444.68
P/B
4.09
2.47
1.18
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
19.05
19.27
9.7
10.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
19.54
Tax payout
-127.74
-55.82
-26.26
-30.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.76
89.64
42.12
20.61
Inventory days
737.89
1,039.92
512.3
427.42
Creditor days
-147.06
-206.62
-123.09
-142.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.08
-0.85
-1.52
-1.79
Net debt / equity
1.36
1.89
1.84
1.41
Net debt / op. profit
5.16
9.41
6.35
5.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.92
-11.37
-19.77
-10.75
Employee costs
-6.89
-7.73
-8.2
-8.14
Other costs
-58.62
-56.68
-46.82
-51.87
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
