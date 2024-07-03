Brigade Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,072.16
1,077.72
1,702.37
1,173.77
1,366.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,072.16
1,077.72
1,702.37
1,173.77
1,366.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65.97
35.72
60.25
34.41
41.34
Total Income
1,138.13
1,113.44
1,762.62
1,208.18
1,407.92
Total Expenditure
780.22
785.14
1,269.64
911.73
1,041.81
PBIDT
357.91
328.3
492.98
296.45
366.11
Interest
122.63
151.94
137.98
134.91
110.03
PBDT
235.28
176.36
355
161.54
256.08
Depreciation
68.93
67.92
76.17
82.08
75.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
76.13
73.88
60.91
45.78
44.97
Deferred Tax
-24.86
-45.97
7.06
-22.11
22.88
Reported Profit After Tax
115.08
80.53
210.86
55.79
112.5
Minority Interest After NP
-3.9
-3.19
4.77
-17.7
-21
Net Profit after Minority Interest
118.98
83.72
206.09
73.49
133.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
118.98
83.72
206.09
73.49
133.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.94
3.62
8.92
3.18
5.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
244.22
231.14
231.1
230.93
230.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.38
30.46
28.95
25.25
26.79
PBDTM(%)
21.94
16.36
20.85
13.76
18.73
PATM(%)
10.73
7.47
12.38
4.75
8.23
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.