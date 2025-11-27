Brigade Enterprises Signs 90 Year Lease for 4,859 Acre IT Project in Kerala

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. announced that it has executed a lease deed for a land parcel measuring 4,859 acres in Kerala for a 90 year period. The company signed the agreement with Electronics Technology Parks for developing new IT infrastructure at Technopark Phase I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Brigade Group plans to use this land to build a large scale mixed use development with a total potential of nearly 1.2 million square feet. The proposed development will include the World Trade Center Trivandrum, featuring premium Grade A office spaces aimed at IT companies and global enterprises.

The project will also include a luxury five star hotel with more than 200 rooms, designed to support business travellers and the growing commercial activity in the Technopark region. The company said this long term development aligns with its strategy to scale up its commercial real estate portfolio in major South Indian markets.

Following the news, the share price of Brigade Enterprises is trading at ₹899, which is a 1.28% dip on Thursday. In the last year, Brigade Enterprises shares have dipped 26% in the last year, 16% in the last six months and 1,26% in the last 5 days.

