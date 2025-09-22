Brigade’s Twin Towers Project Secures ₹126 Crore Investment from Shruti Pai

Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Enterprises Ltd has announced that its upcoming Twin Towers project in North-West Bengaluru has attracted a ₹126 crore investment from Shruti Pai, Creative Director at Manipal Education and Medical Group International India Pvt. Ltd.

The investment, disclosed in a regulatory filing under Regulation 30, signals growing investor confidence in the city’s commercial real estate corridor, which has been witnessing rapid growth in office leasing and infrastructure development.

Strategically located near Kempegowda International Airport, the Green Line Metro, and the soon-to-be-developed Peripheral Ring Road, Brigade Twin Towers has emerged as a preferred choice for large corporate occupiers and institutional investors.

Brigade noted that it has been among the first movers in driving commercial growth in the region, with landmark developments such as the World Trade Centre Bengaluru setting a precedent.

A joint study by Meraqi and Brigade projects that North Bengaluru will contribute nearly 30% of India’s total office absorption by the second half of 2025. The report also highlights that the city led office leasing nationwide in the first half of this year, accounting for a 28% market share.

