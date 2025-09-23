Top Stocks for Today - 23rd September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Glenmark Pharma: The pharma business informed that its meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2025. The board will consider and approve payment of interim dividend on equity shares of the company. If a dividend is declared, the company will fix September 30, 2025 as the due date.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The business informed that it has secured a new contract worth ₹145.35 Crore from Southern Railway. The project is directed to support the Mission 3000 MT loading target. The contract is for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations.

KEC International: The business informed that it has secured new contracts worth ₹3,243 Crore in its transmission & distribution (T&D) segment. The order includes 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

Birla Corp: The company’s subsidiary RCCPL Private Limited has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block on Monday (September 22) by the Department of Mines & Geology, Telangana.

Brigade Enterprises: The business has entered into a joint development agreement for the development of a residential project in Banashankari, south Bengaluru. The project will have an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about ₹1,200 Crore.

