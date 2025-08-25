iifl-logo

Brigade Enterprises launches residential project; stock zooms ~2%

25 Aug 2025 , 12:07 PM

Brigade Enterprises zoomed as much as 2% in the opening trade on August 25 after the company launched a residential project in Bengaluru with revenue potential of over ₹950 Crore.

At around 11.47 AM, Brigade Enterprises was trading 0.78% higher at ₹970, against the previous close of ₹962.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹989, and ₹968.30, respectively.

The company has announced that it has unveiled its latest residential offering called Brigade Lakecrest in Bengaluru. 

The company shall develop the project under a joint development model having a total development area of approximately 9.33 Lakh Square Feet. The said project has an estimated revenue potential of ₹950 Crore.

The project is approved under RERA with 604 premium 1,2, and 3 BHK residences. The company expects to complete this project by 2030.

In another development, the company informed the bourses and shareholders that the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayant B Manmadkar has resigned from the company owing to personal reasons.

Furthermore, the company’s board has approved the appointment of Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, executive director of the company, as the interim chief financial officer and key managerial personnel effective October 10, 2025.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
