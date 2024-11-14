Brigade Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
432.97
231.19
358.87
251.81
Depreciation
-84.39
-86.58
-75.6
-69.05
Tax paid
-124.11
-33.13
-83.57
-71.3
Working capital
-151.98
-2.37
58.73
61.8
Other operating items
Operating
72.48
109.1
258.43
173.27
Capital expenditure
108.17
80.23
525.61
108.62
Free cash flow
180.66
189.33
784.04
281.89
Equity raised
5,611.12
4,767.5
4,338.69
3,641.74
Investing
544.42
258.04
440.28
525.45
Financing
-240.54
-159.61
76.28
310.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
27.2
Net in cash
6,095.66
5,055.26
5,639.29
4,787.09
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
