Brigade Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,194.32
2,602.04
2,056.47
1,158.73
1,996.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,194.32
2,602.04
2,056.47
1,158.73
1,996.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
107.21
121.17
46.93
32.86
42.6
Total Income
3,301.53
2,723.21
2,103.4
1,191.59
2,038.84
Total Expenditure
2,432.7
1,945.01
1,532.03
915.54
1,468.17
PBIDT
868.83
778.2
571.37
276.05
570.67
Interest
353.06
334.15
334.19
256.85
259.81
PBDT
515.77
444.05
237.18
19.2
310.86
Depreciation
225.92
231.2
259.74
170.85
135.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
140.08
99.41
64
16.36
59.98
Deferred Tax
-40.41
-45.64
-33.43
-52.02
-9.86
Reported Profit After Tax
190.18
159.08
-53.13
-115.99
125.02
Minority Interest After NP
-55.34
-63.08
-103.43
-30.1
-2.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
245.52
222.16
50.3
-85.89
127.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
14.93
27.3
-35.68
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
245.52
207.23
23
-50.21
127.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.64
9.64
2.24
-4.17
6.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
230.93
230.66
230.1
208.29
204.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.19
29.9
27.78
23.82
28.58
PBDTM(%)
16.14
17.06
11.53
1.65
15.57
PATM(%)
5.95
6.11
-2.58
-10.01
6.26
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.