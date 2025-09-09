Top Stocks for Today - 9th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The company announced that it has received approval from its board of directors to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid up equity shares at its meeting held on September 11, 2025. The business has approved a buyback plan of ₹9,300 Crore with a maximum buyback price of ₹1,850 per share.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty business announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement for a luxury resident project situated in East Bengaluru. The project spans across 10.75 acres and offers a saleable potential of 2.5 million square feet. This has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approx ₹2,500 Crore.

Strides Pharma: The pharma business announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has signed a strategic product development agreement with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. With this collaboration, Strides’ pipeline of nasal spray products for the US market across a range of therapeutic areas shall be enhanced.

Godrej Consumer Products: The business announced that its subsidiary PT Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia has commenced construction of a new manufacturing site in Kendal, Indonesia. The company expects to complete the project within a period of 18-36 months. This shall include an investment of ₹250 Crore.

HUDCO: The state-owned business has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra, in Mumbai.

