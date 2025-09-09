iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 9th September 2025

9 Sep 2025 , 07:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The company announced that it has received approval from its board of directors to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid up equity shares at its meeting held on September 11, 2025. The business has approved a buyback plan of ₹9,300 Crore with a maximum buyback price of ₹1,850 per share.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty business announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement for a luxury resident project situated in East Bengaluru. The project spans across 10.75 acres and offers a saleable potential of 2.5 million square feet. This has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approx ₹2,500 Crore.

Strides Pharma: The pharma business announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has signed a strategic product development agreement with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. With this collaboration, Strides’ pipeline of nasal spray products for the US market across a range of therapeutic areas shall be enhanced.

Godrej Consumer Products: The business announced that its subsidiary PT Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia has commenced construction of a new manufacturing site in Kendal, Indonesia. The company expects to complete the project within a period of 18-36 months. This shall include an investment of ₹250 Crore.

HUDCO: The state-owned business has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra, in Mumbai. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top Stocks in Focus News
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Glenmark subsidiary gets $700 Million in licensing deal; stock gains

Glenmark subsidiary gets $700 Million in licensing deal; stock gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|02:31 PM
Waaree Renewables secures LoA for project worth ₹1,252 Crore

Waaree Renewables secures LoA for project worth ₹1,252 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|02:10 PM
Sensex and Nifty rise in midday trade; IT stocks lead gains

Sensex and Nifty rise in midday trade; IT stocks lead gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|02:03 PM
Morepen Laboratories Inks JV With UAE’s Bimedical FZE; Stock Jumps 4%

Morepen Laboratories Inks JV With UAE’s Bimedical FZE; Stock Jumps 4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|01:44 PM
ACME Solar expands BESS portfolio beyond 5 GWh with latest 2 GWh procurement

ACME Solar expands BESS portfolio beyond 5 GWh with latest 2 GWh procurement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|01:01 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.