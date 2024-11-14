Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Results - Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Committee of Directors Meeting for aproving the opening of issue through QIP

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results Result- Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 15 May 2024

BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to inter-alia to: a) consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. b) consider recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- Recommendation of Final Dividend Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024