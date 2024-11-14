iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

1,103.75
(2.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Brigade Enterpr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Results - Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Committee of Directors Meeting for aproving the opening of issue through QIP
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results Result- Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202415 May 2024
BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to inter-alia to: a) consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. b) consider recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- Recommendation of Final Dividend Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Board Meeting6 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Results- Financial Results for 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for approving raising of funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Brigade Enterpr.: Related News

Brigade Enterprises Q2 Profit Dips 10.9% to ₹119 Crore

Brigade Enterprises Q2 Profit Dips 10.9% to ₹119 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Brigade Hotel Ventures files Rs 900 cr IPO DRHP

Brigade Hotel Ventures files Rs 900 cr IPO DRHP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|01:38 PM

According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.