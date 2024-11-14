|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Results - Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Committee of Directors Meeting for aproving the opening of issue through QIP
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results Result- Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to inter-alia to: a) consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. b) consider recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- Recommendation of Final Dividend Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Results- Financial Results for 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for approving raising of funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.