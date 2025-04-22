Brigade Enterprises Expands in Malur with ₹175 Crore Residential Project

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, one of the major real estate developers, on April 21 announced that it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru. The new residential project will be spread across approximately 20 acres and is likely to create a Gross Development Value (GDV) of around ₹175 crore.

The overall development potential of the project stands at 0.45 million square feet, with the aim of providing well-planned residential plots with contemporary infrastructure. Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, pointed out the company’s emphasis on scouting strategically placed land parcels to develop sustainable and innovative communities.

Malur is experiencing growing demand as a residential destination, thanks to its strategic connectivity through the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and the Chennai Expressway. Improved infrastructure and connectivity are luring homebuyers seeking affordable yet well-connected housing options beyond Bengaluru’s city center.

The firm plans to create a well-designed, value-oriented residential scheme at Malur addressing the increasing demand for community dwelling in emerging micro-markets. The announcement follows on the heels of Brigade’s latest project launch, Brigade Eternia, in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Brigade Eternia covers an area of 14.65 acres and comprises 1,124 residential apartments, spread over a total built-up area of almost 2 million square feet, in 12 towers. The project consists of towers with 2 basements + ground + 13/14 floors, and provides luxury residential facilities, in line with Brigade’s vision of contemporary urban living.