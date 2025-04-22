Top Stocks for Today - 22nd April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty business has announced that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a project situated in Malur, East Bengaluru. The project will be spread across 20 acres having a gross development value (GDV) of about ₹175 Crore. The project has an estimated total development potential of 0.45 million square feet.

Coal India: The state-owned business announced that it has entered into a partnership with Damodar Valley Corporation for developing a 1,600 MW (2×800) ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Jharkhand. The projected investment is ₹16,500 Crore. This project will be an enhancement of the existing Chandrapura Thermal Power Station (CTPS).

Hindustan Unilever: The company has completed the acquisition of a 90.50% stake in Uprising Science Private Limited. This marks a significant foray into the science-led consumer products space. The company has carried out the acquisition through a combination of primary and secondary infusion. The total transaction value was ₹2,706.45 Crore.

Tata Investment: The business reported a 37.7% year-on-year slip in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. The company reported a net profit of ₹37.70 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹60.50 Crore. The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹27 (270%) per ordinary share of ₹10 each.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Tata Motors to establish a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid project.

