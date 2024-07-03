iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Share Price

6,747.1
(-2.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,899.2
  • Day's High6,907.5
  • 52 Wk High9,756.85
  • Prev. Close6,890.3
  • Day's Low6,731.25
  • 52 Wk Low 4,230
  • Turnover (lac)2,648.23
  • P/E127.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5,910.63
  • EPS53.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34,137.15
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6,899.2

Prev. Close

6,890.3

Turnover(Lac.)

2,648.23

Day's High

6,907.5

Day's Low

6,731.25

52 Week's High

9,756.85

52 Week's Low

4,230

Book Value

5,910.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34,137.15

P/E

127.77

EPS

53.83

Divi. Yield

0.41

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 28

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tata Investment Sees Revenue Rise, Profits Slip in Q2

Tata Investment Sees Revenue Rise, Profits Slip in Q2

4 Nov 2024|08:02 PM

The company’s profit declined by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.38%

Non-Promoter- 3.25%

Institutions: 3.25%

Non-Institutions: 23.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.6

50.6

50.6

50.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29,641.4

19,351.66

19,482.25

14,059.61

Net Worth

29,692

19,402.26

19,532.85

14,110.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-638.69

3.98

1.69

-11.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

383.12

277.16

253.7

163.15

143.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

383.12

277.16

253.7

163.15

143.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.47

36.22

18.16

24.83

0.09

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N N Tata

Vice Chairman

F N Subedar

Executive Director

A N Dalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Kumar C V

Non Executive Director

Suprakash Mukhopadhyay

Independent Director

Abhijit Sen

Independent Director

V Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Rajiv Dube

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

Summary

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Investment Company. It is engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments of companies in a wide range of Industries and in mutual funds. The company together with Tata Sons is a promoter of the Tata Mutual Fund. The company is also the principal shareholder of Tata Securities Ltd, a company engaged in the distribution of mutual funds and other investment-related securities. As at March 31, 2008, the book value of the companys portfolio of investments was Rs 8,881.91 million whereas the total of market value of quoted investments and the book value of unquoted investments as at March 31, 2008 was Rs 27,780.30 million. As at March 31, 2008, these investments were spread over 183 companies engaged in various sectors of industry and business.Tata Investment Corporation was incorporated in the year March 05, 1937 as the Investment Corporation of India Ltd. The Company was formed to work as an Investment Corporation for investments in land acquisition of stocks debentures etc. in India or elsewhere and for business of underwriting of new leave space business and also for taking over the management and control of companies.In the year 1957, The Oriental Government Security Life Assurance Co Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from July 1, 1
Company FAQs

What is the Tata Investment Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Tata Investment Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6747.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd is ₹34137.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd is 127.77 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Investment Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd is ₹4230 and ₹9756.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd?

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.43%, 3 Years at 69.57%, 1 Year at 61.98%, 6 Month at 4.41%, 3 Month at 3.16% and 1 Month at 0.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.38 %
Institutions - 3.26 %
Public - 23.36 %

