Summary

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Investment Company. It is engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments of companies in a wide range of Industries and in mutual funds. The company together with Tata Sons is a promoter of the Tata Mutual Fund. The company is also the principal shareholder of Tata Securities Ltd, a company engaged in the distribution of mutual funds and other investment-related securities. As at March 31, 2008, the book value of the companys portfolio of investments was Rs 8,881.91 million whereas the total of market value of quoted investments and the book value of unquoted investments as at March 31, 2008 was Rs 27,780.30 million. As at March 31, 2008, these investments were spread over 183 companies engaged in various sectors of industry and business.Tata Investment Corporation was incorporated in the year March 05, 1937 as the Investment Corporation of India Ltd. The Company was formed to work as an Investment Corporation for investments in land acquisition of stocks debentures etc. in India or elsewhere and for business of underwriting of new leave space business and also for taking over the management and control of companies.In the year 1957, The Oriental Government Security Life Assurance Co Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from July 1, 1

