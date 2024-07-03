Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹6,899.2
Prev. Close₹6,890.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,648.23
Day's High₹6,907.5
Day's Low₹6,731.25
52 Week's High₹9,756.85
52 Week's Low₹4,230
Book Value₹5,910.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34,137.15
P/E127.77
EPS53.83
Divi. Yield0.41
The company’s profit declined by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.6
50.6
50.6
50.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29,641.4
19,351.66
19,482.25
14,059.61
Net Worth
29,692
19,402.26
19,532.85
14,110.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-638.69
3.98
1.69
-11.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
383.12
277.16
253.7
163.15
143.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
383.12
277.16
253.7
163.15
143.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.47
36.22
18.16
24.83
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N N Tata
Vice Chairman
F N Subedar
Executive Director
A N Dalal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Kumar C V
Non Executive Director
Suprakash Mukhopadhyay
Independent Director
Abhijit Sen
Independent Director
V Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Rajiv Dube
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
Summary
Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Investment Company. It is engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments of companies in a wide range of Industries and in mutual funds. The company together with Tata Sons is a promoter of the Tata Mutual Fund. The company is also the principal shareholder of Tata Securities Ltd, a company engaged in the distribution of mutual funds and other investment-related securities. As at March 31, 2008, the book value of the companys portfolio of investments was Rs 8,881.91 million whereas the total of market value of quoted investments and the book value of unquoted investments as at March 31, 2008 was Rs 27,780.30 million. As at March 31, 2008, these investments were spread over 183 companies engaged in various sectors of industry and business.Tata Investment Corporation was incorporated in the year March 05, 1937 as the Investment Corporation of India Ltd. The Company was formed to work as an Investment Corporation for investments in land acquisition of stocks debentures etc. in India or elsewhere and for business of underwriting of new leave space business and also for taking over the management and control of companies.In the year 1957, The Oriental Government Security Life Assurance Co Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from July 1, 1
Read More
The Tata Investment Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6747.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd is ₹34137.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd is 127.77 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Investment Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd is ₹4230 and ₹9756.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.43%, 3 Years at 69.57%, 1 Year at 61.98%, 6 Month at 4.41%, 3 Month at 3.16% and 1 Month at 0.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.