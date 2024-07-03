Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
284.94
107.66
275.46
68.33
208.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
284.94
107.66
275.46
68.33
208.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.35
39.91
27.56
18.3
17.92
Total Income
333.29
147.57
303.02
86.63
226.75
Total Expenditure
20.69
14.21
18.72
14.38
17.52
PBIDT
312.6
133.36
284.3
72.25
209.23
Interest
0.04
0.95
9.83
8.19
0.06
PBDT
312.56
132.41
274.47
64.06
209.17
Depreciation
0.47
0.48
0.46
0.5
0.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
55.56
18.29
2.56
9.15
14.38
Deferred Tax
1.77
-0.07
0.2
-0.24
-2.76
Reported Profit After Tax
254.76
113.71
271.25
54.65
197.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.16
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
254.76
113.71
271.25
54.81
197.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
254.76
113.71
271.25
54.81
197.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.35
22.47
53.61
10.83
38.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.6
50.6
50.6
50.6
50.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
109.7
123.87
103.2
105.73
100.19
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
89.4
105.61
98.47
79.97
94.38
The company’s profit declined by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year.Read More
