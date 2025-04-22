Tata Investment’s Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

Tata Investment Corporation Limited announced that its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025, logged a decline of 37% on a year-on-year basis. The net profit came in at ₹37.70 Crore as compared to ₹60.50 Crore reported in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company stated that its revenue from operations plunged as much as 71.20% to ₹16.40 Crore in Q4FY25, against ₹57 Crore in the same period of previous year.

Additionally, the company also informed that the board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹27 per share (270%) on an ordinary share of ₹10 each. The dividend shall be paid after the annual general meeting, and subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) of Tata Group. The company is mainly engaged in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.

The Tata Group company also helps establish new ventures and is an investment company maintaining a diversified portfolio of investments. Tata Investment was promoted by Tata Sons Private Limited in 1937 under the name of The Investment Corporation of India Limited.

Tata Sons holds a 68.5% stake in the company, Tata Power owns a 1.57% stake, Tata Chemicals has 0.87%, Tata Steel 0.45%, and Tata Consumers holds about 0.29% ownership stake in the company.

At around 12.50 PM, Tata Investment was trading 1.90% lower at ₹6,279 per piece, against the previous close of ₹6,400.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹6,350, and ₹6,239.50, respectively.

