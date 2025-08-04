iifl-logo

Tata Investment board approves 1:10 stock split

4 Aug 2025 , 02:45 PM

Tata Investment Corporation announced that its board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10. The company said that its board of directors also approved the financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026, along with the sub-division of shares.

Following this development, Tata Investment surged as much as 4% to an intraday high of ₹7,165 on NSE.

The company said that its board accorded approval for the sub-division of one equity share of ₹10 each face value. The shares shall be divided into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up.

To undertake the stock split, the company shall alter the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association and the related capital clause in the Articles of Association of the company. The changes proposed and approved by the board of directors are subject to approval from shareholders and other statutory/regulatory approvals as needed. 

The company, however, has not disclosed the record date and commented that it shall announce the same at a later time.

The business posted a 16.10% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 2025. The business logged a net profit of ₹146.30 Crore as compared to ₹131.07 Crore in Q1FY25.

At around 2.14 PM, Tata Investment was trading 3.80% higher at ₹7,040 per piece, against the previous close of ₹6,782.50 on NSE.

