Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-638.69
3.98
1.69
-11.6
Other operating items
Operating
-638.69
3.98
1.69
-11.6
Capital expenditure
0.84
0.15
1.84
0
Free cash flow
-637.85
4.13
3.53
-11.6
Equity raised
33,541.86
21,982.97
15,692.98
15,891.87
Investing
6,074.49
6,656.32
-1,291.45
-361.2
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38,978.5
28,643.42
14,405.06
15,519.05
The company’s profit declined by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.