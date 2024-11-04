iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,652.8
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

Tata Inv.Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-638.69

3.98

1.69

-11.6

Other operating items

Operating

-638.69

3.98

1.69

-11.6

Capital expenditure

0.84

0.15

1.84

0

Free cash flow

-637.85

4.13

3.53

-11.6

Equity raised

33,541.86

21,982.97

15,692.98

15,891.87

Investing

6,074.49

6,656.32

-1,291.45

-361.2

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38,978.5

28,643.42

14,405.06

15,519.05

Tata Inv.Corpn. : related Articles

Tata Investment Sees Revenue Rise, Profits Slip in Q2

Tata Investment Sees Revenue Rise, Profits Slip in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|08:02 PM

The company’s profit declined by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.