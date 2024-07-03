Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
326.01
246.49
201.91
132.23
131.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
326.01
246.49
201.91
132.23
131.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.29
28.88
34.71
44.01
21.7
Total Income
370.3
275.37
236.62
176.24
152.96
Total Expenditure
25.11
23.58
18.82
14.95
14.83
PBIDT
345.19
251.79
217.8
161.29
138.13
Interest
10.76
3.19
0.06
0.07
0.21
PBDT
334.43
248.6
217.74
161.22
137.92
Depreciation
0.7
0.71
0.66
0.62
0.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.26
18.16
23.19
6.91
11.34
Deferred Tax
-1.02
-2.11
-0.34
1.86
-0.8
Reported Profit After Tax
324.49
231.84
194.23
151.83
126.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.24
0.13
0.51
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
324.49
231.6
194.1
151.32
126.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
324.49
231.6
194.1
151.32
126.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
64.13
45.78
38.36
29.91
25.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.6
50.6
50.6
50.6
50.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
105.88
102.15
107.86
121.97
105.23
PBDTM(%)
102.58
100.85
107.84
121.92
105.07
PATM(%)
99.53
94.05
96.19
114.82
96.63
