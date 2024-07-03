iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

6,684.35
(0.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

142.48

142.46

57.11

50.55

123.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

142.48

142.46

57.11

50.55

123.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.33

25.01

23.18

16.73

13.34

Total Income

165.81

167.47

80.29

67.28

137.2

Total Expenditure

9.17

11.51

7.82

6.39

10.06

PBIDT

156.64

155.96

72.47

60.89

127.14

Interest

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.93

4.66

PBDT

156.62

155.94

72.45

59.96

122.48

Depreciation

0.24

0.23

0.24

0.24

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

30.68

24.88

10.59

7.7

-1.34

Deferred Tax

2.01

-0.24

1.15

-1.22

0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

123.69

131.07

60.47

53.24

123.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.93

Net Profit after Minority Interest

123.69

131.07

60.47

53.24

124.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

123.69

131.07

60.47

53.24

124.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

24.45

25.91

11.95

10.52

24.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

50.6

50.06

50.6

50.6

50.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

109.93

109.47

126.89

120.45

102.64

PBDTM(%)

109.92

109.46

126.86

118.61

98.88

PATM(%)

86.81

92

105.88

105.32

99.71

Tata Inv.Corpn.: Related NEWS

Tata Investment Sees Revenue Rise, Profits Slip in Q2

Tata Investment Sees Revenue Rise, Profits Slip in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|08:02 PM

The company’s profit declined by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.