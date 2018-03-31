Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of the Directors Report
|General Shareholder Information :
|Compliance Officer
|Mr. Manoj Kumar CV
|Registered Office
|Elphinstone Building, 10, Veer Nariman Road, Mumbai 400 001. Tel. No. 022 -6665 8282
|(Address for correspondence)
|Fax : 022- 6665 7917 E-mail address : ticl@tata.com
|Annual General Meeting
|Monday, 30th July, 2018 at 11.00 a.m.
|(Date, time and venue)
|Walchand Hirachand Hall, 4th Floor, Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC),
|IMC Building, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020
|Financial Year
|The Financial Year of the Company ends on 31st March each year.
|Book Closure Date
|Tuesday 17th July, 2018 to Monday 23rd July, 2018.
|Dividend Payment
|A dividend of Rs. 20 /- per share (200%) for the year ended 31st March, 2018 (including Rs. 2/- (20%) as Special Dividend) on the existing Ordinary Share Capital of Rs. 55.10 crores would be payable to those Members whose names appear on the Register of Members on 16th July, 2018, after giving effect to the transfers lodged and found to be complete and in order. In respect of shares held in electronic form, dividend would be payable to the benefficial owners of shares as at the end of business hours on 16th July, 2018 as per details furnished by National Securities Depository Ltd. and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.
|Listing on Stock Exchanges
|1. BSE Ltd.,
|P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.
|2. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
|Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 051.
|Listing fees have been paid upto the year ending 31st March, 2019 to each of the Stock Exchanges.
|Stock Code
|BSE : 501301 NSE : TATAINVEST
|ISIN
|INE672A01018
|Demat of Shares
|Available on National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL). 98.76 % of the Companys shares are in dematerialised mode. Annual Custodial charges have been paid to both Depositories upto 31st March, 2019.
Market Price Data
|BSE
|NSE
|High
|Low
|High
|Low
|April 2017
|699.00
|632.30
|700.00
|633.05
|May 2017
|699.00
|637.00
|701.00
|634.45
|June 2017
|789.00
|654.15
|789.00
|656.40
|July 2017
|924.00
|725.00
|924.00
|725.00
|August 2017
|892.00
|745.00
|894.90
|742.55
|September 2017
|954.60
|842.00
|952.80
|839.55
|October 2017
|915.00
|852.40
|913.00
|852.00
|November 2017
|930.70
|827.65
|930.00
|825.00
|December 2017
|902.80
|821.20
|903.95
|825.00
|January 2018
|955.00
|836.00
|957.85
|832.60
|February 2018
|865.00
|768.00
|855.95
|767.65
|March 2018
|802.55
|712.20
|804.70
|711.10
Registrar & Transfer Agents :
|REGISTERED OFFICE
|TSR DARASHAW LIMITED
|6-10, Haji Moosa Patrawala Industrial Estate
|20, Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011.
|Tel. : 022-66568484 Fax : 022-66568494
|E-mail : csg-unit@ tsrdarashaw.com website : www.tsrdarashaw.com
|BRANCH OFFICES :
|Bengaluru
|503, Barton Centre (5th _oor), 84, M.G. Road, Bengaluru 560 001.
|Tel. : 080-25320321 Fax : 080-25580019
|E-mail : tsrdlbang@tsrdarashaw.com
|Jamshedpur
|‘E Road, Northern Town, Bistupur, Jamshedpur 831 001.
|Tel. : 0657-2426616 Fax : 0657-2426937
|E-mail : tsrdljsr@tsrdarashaw.com
|Kolkata
|Tata Centre, 1st _oor, 43, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata 700 071.
|Tel. : 033-22883087 Fax : 033-22883062
|E-mail : tsrdlcal@tsrdarashaw.com
|New Delhi
|2/42, Ansari Road, 1st Floor, Daryaganj, Sant Vihar New Delhi 110 002.
|Tel : 011-23271805 Fax : 011-23271802
|Email : tsrdldel@tsrdarashaw.com
|Agents
|Shah Consultancy Services Ltd.
|3, Sumatinath Complex, 2nd Dhal, Pritam Nagar, Ellis Bridge
|Ahmedabad – 380 006.
|Telefax: 079 – 26576038
|E-mail: shahconsultancy8154@gmail.com
Distribution of Shareholding as on 31.3.2018 :
|No. of shares
|%
|Promoter Company and other Tata Companies
|40,227,400
|73.01
|Directors & their Relatives
|47,660
|0.09
|Public Financial Institutions / Nationalised Banks /
|Insurance Companies & State Governments
|1,021,851
|1.85
|Non-residents / FIIs
|1,266,713
|2.30
|Other Bodies Corporate & Banks
|1,455,706
|2.64
|Mutual Funds
|605,048
|1.10
|Others
|10,470,918
|19.01
|55,095,296
|100.00
Distribution Schedule as on 31.3.2018 :
|Sr. No.
|No. of shares
|Holdings
|Amount Rs. ( )
|% of total Capital
|No. of Holders
|% to total Holders
|1.
|1 to 500
|2,402,834
|24,028,340
|4.36
|30,281
|91.12
|2.
|501 to 1000
|978,359
|97,83,590
|1.78
|1,289
|3.88
|3.
|1001 to 2000
|1,154,295
|11,542,950
|2.10
|790
|2.38
|4.
|2001 to 3000
|737,518
|7,375,180
|1.34
|294
|0.88
|5.
|3001 to 4000
|507,864
|5,078,640
|0.92
|144
|0.43
|6.
|4001 to 5000
|515,185
|5,151,850
|0.94
|114
|0.34
|7.
|5001 to 10000
|1,167,544
|11,675,440
|2.12
|168
|0.51
|8.
|Greater than 10000
|47,631,697
|476,316,970
|86.44
|153
|0.46
|Total
|55,095,296
|550,952,960
|100.00
|33,233
|100.00
DECLARATION REGARDING ADHERENCE TO THE CODE OF CONDUCT BY THE BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL :
In accordance with Part D of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, I hereby confirm that, all the Directors and the Senior Management Personnel of the Company afirmed compliance to their respective Codes of Conduct, as applicable to them for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.
For Tata Investment Corporation Limited
A. N. DALAL
Executive Director
Mumbai, 7th May, 2018
