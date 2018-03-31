Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of the Directors Report

General Shareholder Information : Compliance Officer Mr. Manoj Kumar CV Registered Office Elphinstone Building, 10, Veer Nariman Road, Mumbai 400 001. Annual General Meeting Monday, 30th July, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. (Date, time and venue) Walchand Hirachand Hall, 4th Floor, Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC), IMC Building, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020 Financial Year The Financial Year of the Company ends on 31st March each year. Book Closure Date Tuesday 17th July, 2018 to Monday 23rd July, 2018. Dividend Payment A dividend of Rs. 20 /- per share (200%) for the year ended 31st March, 2018 (including Rs. 2/- (20%) as Special Dividend) on the existing Ordinary Share Capital of Rs. 55.10 crores would be payable to those Members whose names appear on the Register of Members on 16th July, 2018, after giving effect to the transfers lodged and found to be complete and in order. In respect of shares held in electronic form, dividend would be payable to the benefficial owners of shares as at the end of business hours on 16th July, 2018 as per details furnished by National Securities Depository Ltd. and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Listing on Stock Exchanges 1. BSE Ltd., P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001. 2. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 051. Listing fees have been paid upto the year ending 31st March, 2019 to each of the Stock Exchanges. Stock Code BSE : 501301 NSE : TATAINVEST ISIN INE672A01018 Demat of Shares Available on National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL). 98.76 % of the Companys shares are in dematerialised mode. Annual Custodial charges have been paid to both Depositories upto 31st March, 2019.

Market Price Data

BSE NSE High Low High Low April 2017 699.00 632.30 700.00 633.05 May 2017 699.00 637.00 701.00 634.45 June 2017 789.00 654.15 789.00 656.40 July 2017 924.00 725.00 924.00 725.00 August 2017 892.00 745.00 894.90 742.55 September 2017 954.60 842.00 952.80 839.55 October 2017 915.00 852.40 913.00 852.00 November 2017 930.70 827.65 930.00 825.00 December 2017 902.80 821.20 903.95 825.00 January 2018 955.00 836.00 957.85 832.60 February 2018 865.00 768.00 855.95 767.65 March 2018 802.55 712.20 804.70 711.10

Distribution of Shareholding as on 31.3.2018 :

No. of shares % Promoter Company and other Tata Companies 40,227,400 73.01 Directors & their Relatives 47,660 0.09 Public Financial Institutions / Nationalised Banks / Insurance Companies & State Governments 1,021,851 1.85 Non-residents / FIIs 1,266,713 2.30 Other Bodies Corporate & Banks 1,455,706 2.64 Mutual Funds 605,048 1.10 Others 10,470,918 19.01 55,095,296 100.00

Distribution Schedule as on 31.3.2018 :

Sr. No. No. of shares Holdings Amount Rs. ( ) % of total Capital No. of Holders % to total Holders 1. 1 to 500 2,402,834 24,028,340 4.36 30,281 91.12 2. 501 to 1000 978,359 97,83,590 1.78 1,289 3.88 3. 1001 to 2000 1,154,295 11,542,950 2.10 790 2.38 4. 2001 to 3000 737,518 7,375,180 1.34 294 0.88 5. 3001 to 4000 507,864 5,078,640 0.92 144 0.43 6. 4001 to 5000 515,185 5,151,850 0.94 114 0.34 7. 5001 to 10000 1,167,544 11,675,440 2.12 168 0.51 8. Greater than 10000 47,631,697 476,316,970 86.44 153 0.46 Total 55,095,296 550,952,960 100.00 33,233 100.00

DECLARATION REGARDING ADHERENCE TO THE CODE OF CONDUCT BY THE BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL :

In accordance with Part D of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, I hereby confirm that, all the Directors and the Senior Management Personnel of the Company afirmed compliance to their respective Codes of Conduct, as applicable to them for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

For Tata Investment Corporation Limited

A. N. DALAL

Executive Director

Mumbai, 7th May, 2018