Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 Refer Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024; ii. Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday March 25 2024 to Saturday May 25 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website at www.tatainvestment.com. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and ii. Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further our letter dated April 10, 2024, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on April 24, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; and recommending the dividend, if any, has been postponed to a later date. The Company shall inform the revised date of Board meeting in due course. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday, March 25, 2024, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. This is for your information and records. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website at www.tatainvestment.com (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024