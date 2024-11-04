|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 Refer Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024; ii. Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday March 25 2024 to Saturday May 25 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website at www.tatainvestment.com. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and ii. Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further our letter dated April 10, 2024, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on April 24, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; and recommending the dividend, if any, has been postponed to a later date. The Company shall inform the revised date of Board meeting in due course. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday, March 25, 2024, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. This is for your information and records. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website at www.tatainvestment.com (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. January 29, 2024 along with a copy of the Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors of the Company. The Board meeting commenced at 4-00 p.m. and concluded at 6-30 p.m. The above information is being made available on the Companys website at https://www.tatainvestment.com/. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
The company’s profit declined by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.