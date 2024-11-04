|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Jul 2024
|31 May 2024
|AGM 09/07/2024 Notice of the 87th Annual General Meeting of the Company for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Proceedings and Voting Results of the 87th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)
The company's profit declined by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
