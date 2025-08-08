NLC India Q1 Profit Jumps 43% to ₹798 Crore

NLC India Ltd reported a 42.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at ₹798 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This is compared to ₹559 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 13.2% YoY to ₹3,826 crore. This surge is up from ₹3,378 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company saw a 13.6% decline in EBITDA, which stood at ₹935 crore against ₹1,082 crore in Q1FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 24.4% in the June quarter. This is down from 32% in the year-ago period.

NLC India has received in-principle approval to execute a Business Transfer Agreement to shift its operational renewable energy assets to its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL).

The renewable assets identified for transfer are valued at ₹5,228 crore, with the final value subject to adjustments at the time of actual transfer. NIRL has been established to take charge of the company’s renewable energy business, focusing solely on green energy development and operations.

The proposed transfer is part of NLC India’s Asset Monetization Scheme, which has been cleared by its administrative authority, the Ministry of Coal. The asset transfer will be carried out through a combination of methods, including cash payment, equity allotment, or loan/interest transfers to NIRL.

The move is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing focus by consolidating renewable assets under a single dedicated entity.

