iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NLC India Q1 Profit Jumps 43% to ₹798 Crore

8 Aug 2025 , 10:21 AM

NLC India Ltd reported a 42.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at ₹798 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This is compared to ₹559 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 13.2% YoY to ₹3,826 crore. This surge is up from ₹3,378 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company saw a 13.6% decline in EBITDA, which stood at ₹935 crore against ₹1,082 crore in Q1FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 24.4% in the June quarter. This is down from 32% in the year-ago period.

NLC India has received in-principle approval to execute a Business Transfer Agreement to shift its operational renewable energy assets to its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL).

The renewable assets identified for transfer are valued at ₹5,228 crore, with the final value subject to adjustments at the time of actual transfer. NIRL has been established to take charge of the company’s renewable energy business, focusing solely on green energy development and operations.

The proposed transfer is part of NLC India’s Asset Monetization Scheme, which has been cleared by its administrative authority, the Ministry of Coal. The asset transfer will be carried out through a combination of methods, including cash payment, equity allotment, or loan/interest transfers to NIRL.

The move is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing focus by consolidating renewable assets under a single dedicated entity.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • NLC India
  • NLC India news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|03:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|02:18 PM
Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:17 PM
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|11:55 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.