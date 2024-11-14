|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|AGM 06/08/2024 Newspaper Publication - Notice of Twenty Ninth Annual General Meeting, E-voting Information, Dividend and Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) Outcome of AGM AGM - Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Revenue from operations fell 21.5% YoY to ₹1,072.2 crore, compared to ₹1,366.6 crore in the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
According to their registration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), this offering entails a new issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.