|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (20%) of Rs. 10 each which is subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Twenty Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
