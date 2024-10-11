|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2024 The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in its meeting held today, January 09, 2025, inter-alia approved the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|M/s P.C. Jain & Co., Company Secretaries is re-appointed as a secretarial auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of equity share capital for an amount aggregating of upto Rs. 4500 Crore in one or more tranches through Further Public Offer (FPO) / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Right Issue / Preferential Issue or any other permitted mode or a combination as may be deemed appropriate subject to the Statutory or Govt. Approval. The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 29, 2024, has considered and accorded In-principal approval for raising of funds by way of equity capital. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Addendum :- Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 12, 2024, in compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|outcome of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Borrowing programme up to ?24200 Crore for FY 2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March. 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board meeting held on January 20, 2024 for considering the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended on December 31, 2023 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited has informed the exchange abouts its Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
During the reporting year, the state-owned firm's total operating income increased by 38% year on year to ₹1,630.38 Crore.Read More
This QIP permits them to raise capital by issuing new shares to institutional investors such as banks and mutual funds.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has gained a total of 331% in the last one year, and almost 147% since the beginning of the year.Read More
At 12:32 p.m., the stock was trading 10.17% higher at ₹263.1 on the BSE. The stock was listed on November 29, 2023Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
In the previous session, the stock rose more than 17% to a new record high of ₹289.33 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), before closing 12% higher at 278.95.Read More
