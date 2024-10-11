Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2024 The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in its meeting held today, January 09, 2025, inter-alia approved the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

M/s P.C. Jain & Co., Company Secretaries is re-appointed as a secretarial auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of equity share capital for an amount aggregating of upto Rs. 4500 Crore in one or more tranches through Further Public Offer (FPO) / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Right Issue / Preferential Issue or any other permitted mode or a combination as may be deemed appropriate subject to the Statutory or Govt. Approval. The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 29, 2024, has considered and accorded In-principal approval for raising of funds by way of equity capital. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Addendum :- Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 12, 2024, in compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 24 May 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

outcome of board meeting

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Borrowing programme up to ?24200 Crore for FY 2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March. 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024