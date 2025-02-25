iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IREDA gets shareholders’ nod to raise ₹5,000 Crore via QIP

25 Feb 2025 , 09:00 AM

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) announced on Monday that it has received shareholders approval for its plan to raise ₹5,000 Crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The fundraising shall be executed in one or more tranches. This shall include a dilution of the Government of India’s shareholding in IREDA by up to 7% following issue. The proposal previously received board approval on January 23, 2025. The meeting was chaired by Chairman, IREDA and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das and was attended by board members and shareholders.

The proposal received approval via remote e-voting during the company’s 22nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) which was conducted on February 25, 2025.

IREDA’s robust financial performance in the first nine-months of FY 2024-25. It has a loan book of ₹68,960 Crore, loan sanctions of ₹31,087 Crore, and disbursements of ₹17,236 Crore. 

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, informed the shareholders that its wholly-owned subsidiary IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Limited, recently received a certificate of Registration from International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA). With this, it can now commence business as a Finance Company at Gift City, Gujarat. 

Further, apart from fundraising approval, shareholders have also given their consent to amendments in the company’s Articles of Association. These amendments include provisions for setting up Joint Ventures and subsidiaries in India and abroad. This shall allow the Board to exercise enhanced powers under ‘Navratna’ status, subject to regulatory guidelines. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
  • Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency QIP
  • IREDA
  • IREDA news
  • IREDA Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Dr Reddy’s Hyderabad API Unit Gets USFDA VAI Classification

Dr Reddy’s Hyderabad API Unit Gets USFDA VAI Classification

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:42 PM
Waaree Energies Bags 410 MWp Solar Module Deal with Aditya Birla Renewables

Waaree Energies Bags 410 MWp Solar Module Deal with Aditya Birla Renewables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:32 PM
Adani Green Bags 1,250 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project in UP

Adani Green Bags 1,250 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project in UP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:15 PM
LIC gets ₹57.28 Crore GST demand order for FY 2020-21

LIC gets ₹57.28 Crore GST demand order for FY 2020-21

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|11:36 AM
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|10:54 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.