Tata Tech, IREDA to set foot in F&O segment for March series

As per a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), two more stocks – Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Tata Technologies will debut in India’s fast-paced futures and options (F&O) segment from the March series.

Prior to this, four stocks – NBCC, Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries, and Torrent Power were added. This announcement was made on January 30, 2025.

With addition of these stocks, traders and investors will have more options in the derivatives segment starting February 28, with the initiation of March F&O series.

The current February series will expire on February 27.

Derivatives trading includes sale and purchase of financial contracts whose value are derived from underlying assets such as indices, currency pairs, stocks, or commodities.

Unlike spot trading, which includes direct ownership of securities, derivatives allow participants to speculate on price movements without having physical possession of assets. Therefore, marking it a riskier yet high-reward market segment.

The Securities & Exchange Board of India has repeatedly informed investors of the risks related to F&O trading.

