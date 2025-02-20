iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Tech, IREDA to set foot in F&O segment for March series

20 Feb 2025 , 10:04 AM

As per a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), two more stocks – Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Tata Technologies will debut in India’s fast-paced futures and options (F&O) segment from the March series.

Prior to this, four stocks – NBCC, Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries, and Torrent Power were added. This announcement was made on January 30, 2025.

With addition of these stocks, traders and investors will have more options in the derivatives segment starting February 28, with the initiation of March F&O series.

The current February series will expire on February 27.

Derivatives trading includes sale and purchase of financial contracts whose value are derived from underlying assets such as indices, currency pairs, stocks, or commodities.

Unlike spot trading, which includes direct ownership of securities, derivatives allow participants to speculate on price movements without having physical possession of assets. Therefore, marking it a riskier yet high-reward market segment.

The Securities & Exchange Board of India has repeatedly informed investors of the risks related to F&O trading. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • F&O
  • Future & Options
  • IREDA
  • IREDA news
  • tata tech
  • Tata Tech News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Intellect Design inks ₹200 Crore deal with London-based brokerage

Intellect Design inks ₹200 Crore deal with London-based brokerage

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Feb 2025|05:47 PM
Orchid Pharma Clears USFDA Inspection, Secures EU GMP Renewal

Orchid Pharma Clears USFDA Inspection, Secures EU GMP Renewal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Feb 2025|03:36 PM
BEL secures ₹1,220 Crore order from Defence Ministry

BEL secures ₹1,220 Crore order from Defence Ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Feb 2025|03:24 PM
Sundaram-Clayton to divest aluminium die-casting bizz

Sundaram-Clayton to divest aluminium die-casting bizz

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Feb 2025|03:04 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Feb 2025|01:49 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.