Solar Industries India Ltd Share Price

9,472.25
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,745.15
  • Day's High9,754.2
  • 52 Wk High13,298
  • Prev. Close9,744.2
  • Day's Low9,455
  • 52 Wk Low 6,275
  • Turnover (lac)2,852.47
  • P/E127.96
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value300.38
  • EPS76.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85,714.44
  • Div. Yield0.09
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Solar Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

9,745.15

Prev. Close

9,744.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2,852.47

Day's High

9,754.2

Day's Low

9,455

52 Week's High

13,298

52 Week's Low

6,275

Book Value

300.38

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85,714.44

P/E

127.96

EPS

76.18

Divi. Yield

0.09

Solar Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

Record Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Solar Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

3 Dec 2024|12:09 PM

Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Solar Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.14%

Non-Promoter- 20.21%

Institutions: 20.20%

Non-Institutions: 6.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solar Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.1

18.1

18.1

18.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,328.37

1,749.35

1,347.49

1,138.71

Net Worth

2,346.47

1,767.45

1,365.59

1,156.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,528.34

1,584.4

1,511.54

1,273.27

yoy growth (%)

59.57

4.82

18.71

11.95

Raw materials

-1,782.18

-1,023.4

-960.44

-821.95

As % of sales

70.48

64.59

63.54

64.55

Employee costs

-131.89

-95.98

-94.1

-69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

353.02

253.22

252.44

205.42

Depreciation

-49.44

-37.98

-33.96

-26.09

Tax paid

-91.5

-64.15

-39.04

-71.16

Working capital

-3

15

66.36

-47.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.57

4.82

18.71

11.95

Op profit growth

37.87

3.36

15.69

4.92

EBIT growth

39.32

-1.84

20.46

4.12

Net profit growth

38.31

-11.4

58.94

1.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,069.52

6,922.53

3,947.61

2,515.63

2,237.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,069.52

6,922.53

3,947.61

2,515.63

2,237.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.82

31.52

19.66

21.42

41.05

Solar Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solar Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Satyanarayan Nuwal

Managing Director & CEO

Manish Nuwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Pasari

Whole-time Director

Suresh Menon

Whole-time Director

Milind Deshmukh

Independent Director

Natrajh Ramakrishna

Independent Director

Jagdish Chandra Belwal

Independent Director

Rashmi Prasad

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Batra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solar Industries India Ltd

Summary

Solar Industries India Limited is engaged in manufacturing of complete range of industrial explosives and explosive initiating devices. It manufactures various types of packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives and explosive initiating systems. The Company has also forayed into manufacturing of ammunition for military applications. It has the worlds largest packaged explosives manufacturing facility at a single location in Nagpur, India. It has pan India presence with 34 manufacturing facilities. At the global level, Company has presence in more than 65 countries with manufacturing facilities in 5 countries. Solar Industries supports major mining and infrastructure companies including global names such as Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries, Vedanta Ltd, and many more in global market.Solar Industries India Limited incorporated on February 24, 1995 with the name Solar Explosives Limited was promoted by Satyanarayan Nuwal, By the year 1996, Solar established trade network as well as Institutional market.The Company started manufacturing Slurry Explosives in the year 1996 and Detonating Cords in the year 1998. With the success of this unit, they forayed into manufacturing of Detonators through Economic Explosives Ltd, non-Explosive intermediaries through Solar Components Pvt Ltd, and Bulk Explosives through Solar Capitals Ltd.In September 2005, the Company acquired all the shares from the promoters of Economic Explosives Ltd, Solar Capitals Ltd and Solar Component Ltd
Company FAQs

What is the Solar Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Solar Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9472.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Solar Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solar Industries India Ltd is ₹85714.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solar Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Solar Industries India Ltd is 127.96 and 33.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solar Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solar Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solar Industries India Ltd is ₹6275 and ₹13298 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Solar Industries India Ltd?

Solar Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.18%, 3 Years at 59.78%, 1 Year at 45.27%, 6 Month at -15.09%, 3 Month at -14.39% and 1 Month at -7.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solar Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Solar Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.15 %
Institutions - 20.21 %
Public - 6.64 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
