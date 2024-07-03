Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹9,745.15
Prev. Close₹9,744.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,852.47
Day's High₹9,754.2
Day's Low₹9,455
52 Week's High₹13,298
52 Week's Low₹6,275
Book Value₹300.38
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85,714.44
P/E127.96
EPS76.18
Divi. Yield0.09
Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domainRead More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.1
18.1
18.1
18.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,328.37
1,749.35
1,347.49
1,138.71
Net Worth
2,346.47
1,767.45
1,365.59
1,156.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,528.34
1,584.4
1,511.54
1,273.27
yoy growth (%)
59.57
4.82
18.71
11.95
Raw materials
-1,782.18
-1,023.4
-960.44
-821.95
As % of sales
70.48
64.59
63.54
64.55
Employee costs
-131.89
-95.98
-94.1
-69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
353.02
253.22
252.44
205.42
Depreciation
-49.44
-37.98
-33.96
-26.09
Tax paid
-91.5
-64.15
-39.04
-71.16
Working capital
-3
15
66.36
-47.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.57
4.82
18.71
11.95
Op profit growth
37.87
3.36
15.69
4.92
EBIT growth
39.32
-1.84
20.46
4.12
Net profit growth
38.31
-11.4
58.94
1.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,069.52
6,922.53
3,947.61
2,515.63
2,237.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,069.52
6,922.53
3,947.61
2,515.63
2,237.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.82
31.52
19.66
21.42
41.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Satyanarayan Nuwal
Managing Director & CEO
Manish Nuwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Pasari
Whole-time Director
Suresh Menon
Whole-time Director
Milind Deshmukh
Independent Director
Natrajh Ramakrishna
Independent Director
Jagdish Chandra Belwal
Independent Director
Rashmi Prasad
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Batra
Reports by Solar Industries India Ltd
Summary
Solar Industries India Limited is engaged in manufacturing of complete range of industrial explosives and explosive initiating devices. It manufactures various types of packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives and explosive initiating systems. The Company has also forayed into manufacturing of ammunition for military applications. It has the worlds largest packaged explosives manufacturing facility at a single location in Nagpur, India. It has pan India presence with 34 manufacturing facilities. At the global level, Company has presence in more than 65 countries with manufacturing facilities in 5 countries. Solar Industries supports major mining and infrastructure companies including global names such as Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries, Vedanta Ltd, and many more in global market.Solar Industries India Limited incorporated on February 24, 1995 with the name Solar Explosives Limited was promoted by Satyanarayan Nuwal, By the year 1996, Solar established trade network as well as Institutional market.The Company started manufacturing Slurry Explosives in the year 1996 and Detonating Cords in the year 1998. With the success of this unit, they forayed into manufacturing of Detonators through Economic Explosives Ltd, non-Explosive intermediaries through Solar Components Pvt Ltd, and Bulk Explosives through Solar Capitals Ltd.In September 2005, the Company acquired all the shares from the promoters of Economic Explosives Ltd, Solar Capitals Ltd and Solar Component Ltd
The Solar Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9472.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solar Industries India Ltd is ₹85714.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Solar Industries India Ltd is 127.96 and 33.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solar Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solar Industries India Ltd is ₹6275 and ₹13298 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Solar Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.18%, 3 Years at 59.78%, 1 Year at 45.27%, 6 Month at -15.09%, 3 Month at -14.39% and 1 Month at -7.02%.
