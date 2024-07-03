Summary

Solar Industries India Limited is engaged in manufacturing of complete range of industrial explosives and explosive initiating devices. It manufactures various types of packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives and explosive initiating systems. The Company has also forayed into manufacturing of ammunition for military applications. It has the worlds largest packaged explosives manufacturing facility at a single location in Nagpur, India. It has pan India presence with 34 manufacturing facilities. At the global level, Company has presence in more than 65 countries with manufacturing facilities in 5 countries. Solar Industries supports major mining and infrastructure companies including global names such as Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries, Vedanta Ltd, and many more in global market.Solar Industries India Limited incorporated on February 24, 1995 with the name Solar Explosives Limited was promoted by Satyanarayan Nuwal, By the year 1996, Solar established trade network as well as Institutional market.The Company started manufacturing Slurry Explosives in the year 1996 and Detonating Cords in the year 1998. With the success of this unit, they forayed into manufacturing of Detonators through Economic Explosives Ltd, non-Explosive intermediaries through Solar Components Pvt Ltd, and Bulk Explosives through Solar Capitals Ltd.In September 2005, the Company acquired all the shares from the promoters of Economic Explosives Ltd, Solar Capitals Ltd and Solar Component Ltd

Read More