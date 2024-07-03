Solar Industries India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,069.52
6,922.53
3,947.61
2,515.63
2,237.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,069.52
6,922.53
3,947.61
2,515.63
2,237.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.82
31.52
19.66
21.42
41.05
Total Income
6,114.34
6,954.05
3,967.27
2,537.05
2,278.35
Total Expenditure
4,700.31
5,633.88
3,200.35
2,001.03
1,802.98
PBIDT
1,414.03
1,320.17
766.92
536.02
475.37
Interest
109.37
90.38
50.25
45.39
55.04
PBDT
1,304.66
1,229.79
716.67
490.63
420.33
Depreciation
143.38
128.21
109.25
93.53
84.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
305.64
314.03
163.65
126.32
95.41
Deferred Tax
-19.59
-23.62
-11.7
-17.29
-38.28
Reported Profit After Tax
875.23
811.17
455.47
288.07
278.67
Minority Interest After NP
39.3
53.98
14.19
11.72
11.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
835.93
757.19
441.28
276.35
267.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
835.93
757.19
441.28
276.35
267.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
92.38
83.68
48.77
30.54
29.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
425
400
375
300
300
Equity
18.1
18.1
18.1
18.1
18.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.29
19.07
19.42
21.3
21.24
PBDTM(%)
21.49
17.76
18.15
19.5
18.78
PATM(%)
14.42
11.71
11.53
11.45
12.45
