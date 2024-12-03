Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,528.34
1,584.4
1,511.54
1,273.27
yoy growth (%)
59.57
4.82
18.71
11.95
Raw materials
-1,782.18
-1,023.4
-960.44
-821.95
As % of sales
70.48
64.59
63.54
64.55
Employee costs
-131.89
-95.98
-94.1
-69
As % of sales
5.21
6.05
6.22
5.41
Other costs
-239.13
-192.94
-193.78
-154.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.45
12.17
12.82
12.15
Operating profit
375.14
272.08
263.22
227.51
OPM
14.83
17.17
17.41
17.86
Depreciation
-49.44
-37.98
-33.96
-26.09
Interest expense
-8.85
-6.52
-12.17
-14.23
Other income
36.17
25.64
35.35
18.23
Profit before tax
353.02
253.22
252.44
205.42
Taxes
-91.5
-64.15
-39.04
-71.16
Tax rate
-25.91
-25.33
-15.46
-34.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
261.52
189.07
213.4
134.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
261.52
189.07
213.4
134.26
yoy growth (%)
38.31
-11.4
58.94
1.26
NPM
10.34
11.93
14.11
10.54
Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domainRead More
