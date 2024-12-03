iifl-logo-icon 1
Solar Industries India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9,691.05
(2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,528.34

1,584.4

1,511.54

1,273.27

yoy growth (%)

59.57

4.82

18.71

11.95

Raw materials

-1,782.18

-1,023.4

-960.44

-821.95

As % of sales

70.48

64.59

63.54

64.55

Employee costs

-131.89

-95.98

-94.1

-69

As % of sales

5.21

6.05

6.22

5.41

Other costs

-239.13

-192.94

-193.78

-154.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.45

12.17

12.82

12.15

Operating profit

375.14

272.08

263.22

227.51

OPM

14.83

17.17

17.41

17.86

Depreciation

-49.44

-37.98

-33.96

-26.09

Interest expense

-8.85

-6.52

-12.17

-14.23

Other income

36.17

25.64

35.35

18.23

Profit before tax

353.02

253.22

252.44

205.42

Taxes

-91.5

-64.15

-39.04

-71.16

Tax rate

-25.91

-25.33

-15.46

-34.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

261.52

189.07

213.4

134.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

261.52

189.07

213.4

134.26

yoy growth (%)

38.31

-11.4

58.94

1.26

NPM

10.34

11.93

14.11

10.54

Solar Industries : related Articles

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

3 Dec 2024|12:09 PM

Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain

Read More

