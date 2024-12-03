iifl-logo-icon 1
Solar Industries India Ltd Key Ratios

9,749.75
(0.37%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:22:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.92

12.44

16.76

21.27

Op profit growth

45.21

18.48

5.53

27.06

EBIT growth

48.62

13.21

4.96

24.8

Net profit growth

59.68

3.33

21.25

18.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.92

20.45

19.41

21.47

EBIT margin

16.65

17.58

17.46

19.43

Net profit margin

11.17

10.98

11.95

11.51

RoCE

23.26

18.17

19.29

22.18

RoNW

6.31

4.66

5.42

5.47

RoA

3.9

2.83

3.3

3.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

50.33

31.83

30.79

25.81

Dividend per share

7.5

6

6

6

Cash EPS

36.69

20.2

20.21

18.7

Book value per share

211.54

174.53

152.51

119.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

55.7

40.15

29.54

41.56

P/CEPS

76.4

63.26

45.01

57.35

P/B

13.25

7.32

5.96

8.95

EV/EBIDTA

34.1

22.74

18.55

23.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.01

-27.45

-17.01

-31.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.07

59.9

59.86

65.01

Inventory days

53.59

55.96

45.95

39.38

Creditor days

-29.48

-36.42

-30.67

-28.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-13.08

-9.74

-7.1

-11.38

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.39

0.42

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

1.05

1.21

1.35

1.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.95

-53.53

-54.3

-55.5

Employee costs

-7.33

-9.16

-9.23

-6.96

Other costs

-14.77

-16.83

-17.04

-16.04

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

3 Dec 2024|12:09 PM

Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain

