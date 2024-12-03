Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.92
12.44
16.76
21.27
Op profit growth
45.21
18.48
5.53
27.06
EBIT growth
48.62
13.21
4.96
24.8
Net profit growth
59.68
3.33
21.25
18.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.92
20.45
19.41
21.47
EBIT margin
16.65
17.58
17.46
19.43
Net profit margin
11.17
10.98
11.95
11.51
RoCE
23.26
18.17
19.29
22.18
RoNW
6.31
4.66
5.42
5.47
RoA
3.9
2.83
3.3
3.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
50.33
31.83
30.79
25.81
Dividend per share
7.5
6
6
6
Cash EPS
36.69
20.2
20.21
18.7
Book value per share
211.54
174.53
152.51
119.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
55.7
40.15
29.54
41.56
P/CEPS
76.4
63.26
45.01
57.35
P/B
13.25
7.32
5.96
8.95
EV/EBIDTA
34.1
22.74
18.55
23.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.01
-27.45
-17.01
-31.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.07
59.9
59.86
65.01
Inventory days
53.59
55.96
45.95
39.38
Creditor days
-29.48
-36.42
-30.67
-28.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.08
-9.74
-7.1
-11.38
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.39
0.42
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
1.05
1.21
1.35
1.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.95
-53.53
-54.3
-55.5
Employee costs
-7.33
-9.16
-9.23
-6.96
Other costs
-14.77
-16.83
-17.04
-16.04
Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain
