Solar Industries India Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,400.63
3,039.85
3,029.67
3,740.29
3,182.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,400.63
3,039.85
3,029.67
3,740.29
3,182.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.91
28.91
15.91
18.58
12.94
Total Income
3,462.54
3,068.76
3,045.58
3,758.87
3,195.18
Total Expenditure
2,506.48
2,329.03
2,371.28
3,033.5
2,600.38
PBIDT
956.06
739.73
674.3
725.37
594.8
Interest
57.21
59.81
49.56
56.7
33.68
PBDT
898.85
679.92
624.74
668.67
561.12
Depreciation
83.59
75.61
67.77
67.32
60.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
213.07
151.67
153.97
168.27
145.76
Deferred Tax
-2.13
-12.01
-7.58
-6.84
-16.78
Reported Profit After Tax
604.32
464.65
410.58
439.92
371.25
Minority Interest After NP
31.98
26.27
13.03
29.32
24.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
572.34
438.38
397.55
410.6
346.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
572.34
438.38
397.55
410.6
346.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
63.25
48.44
43.93
45.37
38.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.1
18.1
18.1
18.1
18.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.11
24.33
22.25
19.39
18.69
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
17.77
15.28
13.55
11.76
11.66
Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain
