iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Solar Industries Bags ₹158 Crore Defence Order from Ministry of Defence

23 Jun 2025 , 02:38 PM

On Monday, Solar Industries India Ltd. announced that it has bagged a fresh order worth ₹158 crore from the Ministry of Defence. The order, which includes the supply of defence-grade products, is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

The development reinforces Solar Industries’ steady rise in the defence manufacturing space a journey marked by long-term investments and strategic patience.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tibrewal, Founder and CIO of Ikigai Asset Manager, spotlighted Solar Industries in a recent conversation with the news sources. He spoke about the company as a textbook example of how wealth is built in equity markets by backing high-conviction ideas early.

Tibrewal shared that he first identified Solar Industries when its market cap was just ₹1,000 crore, long before it gained mainstream attention. The company raised only ₹80 crore through its IPO in 2006 and went on to dilute just once for ₹100 crore a sign of capital discipline, he noted.

“Today, the company’s market cap stands at ₹1.5 lakh crore,” he said, adding that what impressed him was the promoter family’s unwavering commitment. They continue to hold nearly 75% stake and kept investing in the business even during years when the defence vertical was not yielding returns.

Backed by that kind of long-term vision, Solar Industries has delivered a strong set of numbers in the March 2025 quarter.

  • Net profit rose 43.4% to ₹348 crore, up from ₹242.7 crore a year ago.
  • Revenue climbed 34.5% year-on-year to ₹2,166.6 crore, compared to ₹1,610.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
  • EBITDA jumped 52.6%, reaching ₹539.7 crore from ₹353.7 crore.
  • The company’s EBITDA margin expanded to 24.2%, up from 22% in the previous year.

As of 2:30 PM on Monday, Solar Industries shares were trading 0.42% higher at ₹17,067 apiece. The stock has gained over 73.02% so far in 2025, with a 11.30% jump in the last one month alone. With robust fundamentals, growing defence orders, and promoter-led conviction, Solar Industries continues to stand out as a long-term value creator in the Indian defence and manufacturing landscape.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Defence Order
  • Indian Stock Market News
  • Ministry of Defence
  • order win
  • Solar Industries
  • Solar Industries India
  • Solar Industries India Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.