Solar Industries Bags ₹158 Crore Defence Order from Ministry of Defence

On Monday, Solar Industries India Ltd. announced that it has bagged a fresh order worth ₹158 crore from the Ministry of Defence. The order, which includes the supply of defence-grade products, is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.
The development reinforces Solar Industries’ steady rise in the defence manufacturing space a journey marked by long-term investments and strategic patience.
Meanwhile, Pankaj Tibrewal, Founder and CIO of Ikigai Asset Manager, spotlighted Solar Industries in a recent conversation with the news sources. He spoke about the company as a textbook example of how wealth is built in equity markets by backing high-conviction ideas early.
Tibrewal shared that he first identified Solar Industries when its market cap was just ₹1,000 crore, long before it gained mainstream attention. The company raised only ₹80 crore through its IPO in 2006 and went on to dilute just once for ₹100 crore a sign of capital discipline, he noted.
“Today, the company’s market cap stands at ₹1.5 lakh crore,” he said, adding that what impressed him was the promoter family’s unwavering commitment. They continue to hold nearly 75% stake and kept investing in the business even during years when the defence vertical was not yielding returns.
Backed by that kind of long-term vision, Solar Industries has delivered a strong set of numbers in the March 2025 quarter.
As of 2:30 PM on Monday, Solar Industries shares were trading 0.42% higher at ₹17,067 apiece. The stock has gained over 73.02% so far in 2025, with a 11.30% jump in the last one month alone. With robust fundamentals, growing defence orders, and promoter-led conviction, Solar Industries continues to stand out as a long-term value creator in the Indian defence and manufacturing landscape.
