Solar Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.1
18.1
18.1
18.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,328.37
1,749.35
1,347.49
1,138.71
Net Worth
2,346.47
1,767.45
1,365.59
1,156.81
Minority Interest
Debt
317.69
424.44
155.98
126.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
141.32
114.2
96.84
82.9
Total Liabilities
2,805.48
2,306.09
1,618.41
1,366.38
Fixed Assets
1,030.39
857.71
747.1
687.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
667.33
226.41
145.79
128.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.44
8.55
11.18
10.92
Networking Capital
1,033.14
1,152.47
689.1
491.85
Inventories
264.11
460.05
273.87
142.75
Inventory Days
39.53
32.88
Sundry Debtors
605.12
539.46
297.75
294.8
Debtor Days
42.98
67.91
Other Current Assets
603.12
624.59
519.33
299.29
Sundry Creditors
-120.66
-250.61
-140.25
-141.19
Creditor Days
20.24
32.52
Other Current Liabilities
-318.55
-221.02
-261.6
-103.8
Cash
65.18
60.95
25.24
47.63
Total Assets
2,805.48
2,306.09
1,618.41
1,366.38
Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain
