iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solar Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

9,215.25
(-3.30%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solar Industries India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.1

18.1

18.1

18.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,328.37

1,749.35

1,347.49

1,138.71

Net Worth

2,346.47

1,767.45

1,365.59

1,156.81

Minority Interest

Debt

317.69

424.44

155.98

126.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

141.32

114.2

96.84

82.9

Total Liabilities

2,805.48

2,306.09

1,618.41

1,366.38

Fixed Assets

1,030.39

857.71

747.1

687.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

667.33

226.41

145.79

128.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.44

8.55

11.18

10.92

Networking Capital

1,033.14

1,152.47

689.1

491.85

Inventories

264.11

460.05

273.87

142.75

Inventory Days

39.53

32.88

Sundry Debtors

605.12

539.46

297.75

294.8

Debtor Days

42.98

67.91

Other Current Assets

603.12

624.59

519.33

299.29

Sundry Creditors

-120.66

-250.61

-140.25

-141.19

Creditor Days

20.24

32.52

Other Current Liabilities

-318.55

-221.02

-261.6

-103.8

Cash

65.18

60.95

25.24

47.63

Total Assets

2,805.48

2,306.09

1,618.41

1,366.38

Solar Industries : related Articles

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|12:09 PM

Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Solar Industries India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.