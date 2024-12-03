iifl-logo-icon 1
Solar Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9,479.45
(-2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Solar Industries India Ltd

Solar Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

353.02

253.22

252.44

205.42

Depreciation

-49.44

-37.98

-33.96

-26.09

Tax paid

-91.5

-64.15

-39.04

-71.16

Working capital

-3

15

66.36

-47.76

Other operating items

Operating

209.08

166.1

245.8

60.4

Capital expenditure

191.87

48.28

185.5

42.87

Free cash flow

400.95

214.38

431.3

103.28

Equity raised

2,224.68

1,952.92

1,530.99

1,247.39

Investing

17.26

-1.34

64.35

-36.98

Financing

10.35

27.57

-23

34.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,653.24

2,193.53

2,003.64

1,347.74

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

3 Dec 2024|12:09 PM

Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain

