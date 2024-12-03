Solar Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
353.02
253.22
252.44
205.42
Depreciation
-49.44
-37.98
-33.96
-26.09
Tax paid
-91.5
-64.15
-39.04
-71.16
Working capital
-3
15
66.36
-47.76
Other operating items
Operating
209.08
166.1
245.8
60.4
Capital expenditure
191.87
48.28
185.5
42.87
Free cash flow
400.95
214.38
431.3
103.28
Equity raised
2,224.68
1,952.92
1,530.99
1,247.39
Investing
17.26
-1.34
64.35
-36.98
Financing
10.35
27.57
-23
34.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,653.24
2,193.53
2,003.64
1,347.74
Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domainRead More
