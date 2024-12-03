iifl-logo-icon 1
Solar Industries India Ltd Board Meeting

Solar Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024. Outcome for the Board Meeting date November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Meeting of Board of Directors Outcome of the Board Meeting dated August 6, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon to be submitted by the Statutory Auditors. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated February 7, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Solar Industries: Related News

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

3 Dec 2024|12:09 PM

3 Dec 2024|12:09 PM

Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain

