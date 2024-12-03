|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 16, 2024. Recommended a Final Dividend of 8.50 per equity share i.e. 425% on the face value of 2 each for the financial year 2023-24 The Board has fixed July 4, 2024 as the record date and the Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from July 5, 2024 to July 18, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting & Final Dividend, if approved by the Members.
