iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solar Industries India Ltd Book Closer

9,600
(0.70%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Solar Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser16 May 20245 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 16, 2024. Recommended a Final Dividend of 8.50 per equity share i.e. 425% on the face value of 2 each for the financial year 2023-24 The Board has fixed July 4, 2024 as the record date and the Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from July 5, 2024 to July 18, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting & Final Dividend, if approved by the Members.

Solar Industries: Related News

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

Solar Industries Bags ₹2,039 Crore Export Orders for Advanced Defense Products

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|12:09 PM

Solar Industries India Ltd has constantly shown its interest in innovation and delivering high-quality products in the defense and industrial explosives domain

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solar Industries India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.