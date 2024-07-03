SectorRealty
Open₹1,582.15
Prev. Close₹1,574.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,848.66
Day's High₹1,608.3
Day's Low₹1,532.25
52 Week's High₹2,068.5
52 Week's Low₹1,135.05
Book Value₹147.94
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55,252.03
P/E193.91
EPS8.11
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.74
36.08
35.7
34.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,023.32
4,818.46
4,562.58
4,197.93
Net Worth
5,059.06
4,854.54
4,598.28
4,232.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
249.18
444.42
397.21
375.9
yoy growth (%)
-43.93
11.88
5.66
5.65
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.68
-23.37
-17.19
-13.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
316.25
179.56
190.11
197.53
Depreciation
-42.37
-46.31
-40.29
-30.06
Tax paid
-23.99
-30.74
-35.28
-28.98
Working capital
1,418.14
-110.82
82.87
-229.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.93
11.88
5.66
5.65
Op profit growth
-52.35
2.75
-0.62
6.12
EBIT growth
48.29
-3.5
-5.09
-9.57
Net profit growth
98.05
-4.69
15.93
-10.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,977.69
2,638.35
1,483.48
1,045.01
1,941.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,977.69
2,638.35
1,483.48
1,045.01
1,941.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
132.18
721.5
74.44
92.29
66.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Atul Ruia
Managing Director
Shishir Shrivastava
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Kulkarni
Independent Director
Shweta Vyas
Whole Time Director & COO
Rashmi Sen
Independent Director
Sumanta Datta
Independent Director
Archana Niranjan Hingorani
Independent Director
Sumeet Anand
Independent Director
Anand M Khatau
Whole Time Director
Sanga Tejaswi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavik Gala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Phoenix Mills Ltd
Summary
Phoenix Mills Ltd, owned by the Ruia family was incorporated on January 27th, 1905. The Company began its operations as a textile manufacturing company on 17.3 acres land at Lower Parel in Mumbai for manufacturing cotton textile goods. It is presently involved in the business of real estate development. The company has 9 operational retail assets with a leasable area of around 6.9 mllion square feet in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Agra & Bareilly. With a portfolio comprising of over 19 million square feet of retail, residential, commercial and hospitality assets spread over 100+ acres of land, the Company is best positioned in the industry to serve the people of India, the fastest growing economy in the world. In the year 1987, the company entered into the growing real estate market where High Street Phoenix emerged as the most frequented destination in Mumbai. In the year 1992, the first multi-storied Phoenix residential towers were built on the Phoenix Mills Land. They introduced Indias first Hyper market concept Big Bazaar at High Street Phoenix in the year 2001.During the year 2000-01, the company through their subsidiary company, Bellona Finvest Ltd entered into joint venture with the Chatterjee Management group of companies and formed Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd to take advantage of the growing opportunities in the entertainment segment.During the year 2003-04, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, namely CR Retail Malls (India) Pvt Ltd.
The Phoenix Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1545.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phoenix Mills Ltd is ₹55252.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Phoenix Mills Ltd is 193.91 and 10.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phoenix Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phoenix Mills Ltd is ₹1135.05 and ₹2068.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Phoenix Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.73%, 3 Years at 47.75%, 1 Year at 37.47%, 6 Month at -13.89%, 3 Month at -5.07% and 1 Month at -9.80%.
