Summary

Phoenix Mills Ltd, owned by the Ruia family was incorporated on January 27th, 1905. The Company began its operations as a textile manufacturing company on 17.3 acres land at Lower Parel in Mumbai for manufacturing cotton textile goods. It is presently involved in the business of real estate development. The company has 9 operational retail assets with a leasable area of around 6.9 mllion square feet in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Agra & Bareilly. With a portfolio comprising of over 19 million square feet of retail, residential, commercial and hospitality assets spread over 100+ acres of land, the Company is best positioned in the industry to serve the people of India, the fastest growing economy in the world. In the year 1987, the company entered into the growing real estate market where High Street Phoenix emerged as the most frequented destination in Mumbai. In the year 1992, the first multi-storied Phoenix residential towers were built on the Phoenix Mills Land. They introduced Indias first Hyper market concept Big Bazaar at High Street Phoenix in the year 2001.During the year 2000-01, the company through their subsidiary company, Bellona Finvest Ltd entered into joint venture with the Chatterjee Management group of companies and formed Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd to take advantage of the growing opportunities in the entertainment segment.During the year 2003-04, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, namely CR Retail Malls (India) Pvt Ltd.

