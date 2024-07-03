iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phoenix Mills Ltd Share Price

1,545.5
(-1.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,582.15
  • Day's High1,608.3
  • 52 Wk High2,068.5
  • Prev. Close1,574.4
  • Day's Low1,532.25
  • 52 Wk Low 1,135.05
  • Turnover (lac)2,848.66
  • P/E193.91
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value147.94
  • EPS8.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55,252.03
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Phoenix Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,582.15

Prev. Close

1,574.4

Turnover(Lac.)

2,848.66

Day's High

1,608.3

Day's Low

1,532.25

52 Week's High

2,068.5

52 Week's Low

1,135.05

Book Value

147.94

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55,252.03

P/E

193.91

EPS

8.11

Divi. Yield

0.16

Phoenix Mills Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Phoenix Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Phoenix Mills arm wins bid for two prime plots in Mohali

Phoenix Mills arm wins bid for two prime plots in Mohali

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|05:21 PM

The properties, located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), cover around 13.14 acres.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Phoenix Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:26 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.26%

Non-Promoter- 48.62%

Institutions: 48.62%

Non-Institutions: 4.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Phoenix Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.74

36.08

35.7

34.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,023.32

4,818.46

4,562.58

4,197.93

Net Worth

5,059.06

4,854.54

4,598.28

4,232.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

249.18

444.42

397.21

375.9

yoy growth (%)

-43.93

11.88

5.66

5.65

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.68

-23.37

-17.19

-13.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

316.25

179.56

190.11

197.53

Depreciation

-42.37

-46.31

-40.29

-30.06

Tax paid

-23.99

-30.74

-35.28

-28.98

Working capital

1,418.14

-110.82

82.87

-229.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.93

11.88

5.66

5.65

Op profit growth

-52.35

2.75

-0.62

6.12

EBIT growth

48.29

-3.5

-5.09

-9.57

Net profit growth

98.05

-4.69

15.93

-10.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,977.69

2,638.35

1,483.48

1,045.01

1,941.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,977.69

2,638.35

1,483.48

1,045.01

1,941.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

132.18

721.5

74.44

92.29

66.27

View Annually Results

Phoenix Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Phoenix Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Atul Ruia

Managing Director

Shishir Shrivastava

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Kulkarni

Independent Director

Shweta Vyas

Whole Time Director & COO

Rashmi Sen

Independent Director

Sumanta Datta

Independent Director

Archana Niranjan Hingorani

Independent Director

Sumeet Anand

Independent Director

Anand M Khatau

Whole Time Director

Sanga Tejaswi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavik Gala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Phoenix Mills Ltd

Summary

Phoenix Mills Ltd, owned by the Ruia family was incorporated on January 27th, 1905. The Company began its operations as a textile manufacturing company on 17.3 acres land at Lower Parel in Mumbai for manufacturing cotton textile goods. It is presently involved in the business of real estate development. The company has 9 operational retail assets with a leasable area of around 6.9 mllion square feet in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Agra & Bareilly. With a portfolio comprising of over 19 million square feet of retail, residential, commercial and hospitality assets spread over 100+ acres of land, the Company is best positioned in the industry to serve the people of India, the fastest growing economy in the world. In the year 1987, the company entered into the growing real estate market where High Street Phoenix emerged as the most frequented destination in Mumbai. In the year 1992, the first multi-storied Phoenix residential towers were built on the Phoenix Mills Land. They introduced Indias first Hyper market concept Big Bazaar at High Street Phoenix in the year 2001.During the year 2000-01, the company through their subsidiary company, Bellona Finvest Ltd entered into joint venture with the Chatterjee Management group of companies and formed Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd to take advantage of the growing opportunities in the entertainment segment.During the year 2003-04, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, namely CR Retail Malls (India) Pvt Ltd.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Phoenix Mills Ltd share price today?

The Phoenix Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1545.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phoenix Mills Ltd is ₹55252.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Phoenix Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Phoenix Mills Ltd is 193.91 and 10.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Phoenix Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phoenix Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phoenix Mills Ltd is ₹1135.05 and ₹2068.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Phoenix Mills Ltd?

Phoenix Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.73%, 3 Years at 47.75%, 1 Year at 37.47%, 6 Month at -13.89%, 3 Month at -5.07% and 1 Month at -9.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Phoenix Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Phoenix Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.27 %
Institutions - 48.68 %
Public - 4.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.