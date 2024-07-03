Phoenix Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
917.97
904.14
1,305.95
986.09
875.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
917.97
904.14
1,305.95
986.09
875.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.1
38.26
37.19
34.4
31.62
Total Income
955.06
942.4
1,343.14
1,020.48
906.64
Total Expenditure
400.29
373.63
679.23
434.28
369.06
PBIDT
554.78
568.77
663.91
586.21
537.59
Interest
103.1
103.11
99.55
104.19
96.48
PBDT
451.68
465.66
564.37
482.02
441.11
Depreciation
77.53
77.49
75.72
65.61
65.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
83.5
74.74
99.85
72.42
71.37
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
290.64
313.44
388.8
343.99
303.83
Minority Interest After NP
74.06
82.17
64.85
65.5
52.65
Net Profit after Minority Interest
218.1
232.54
326.73
279.36
252.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.41
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
218.1
232.95
326.73
279.36
252.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.17
13.01
18.09
15.66
14.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.5
35.75
35.74
35.73
35.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
60.43
62.9
50.83
59.44
61.43
PBDTM(%)
49.2
51.5
43.21
48.88
50.41
PATM(%)
31.66
34.66
29.77
34.88
34.72
