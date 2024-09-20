iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Mills Ltd

Phoenix Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

1,643.6
(-0.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

PHOENIX MILLS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

749

166.541,83,445.35192.360.67903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,176.95

59.531,12,459.46385.10.22,560.5172.74

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,988.9

38.1171,453.29463.850.21,009.56377.22

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,407.6

69.9271,175.68206.30663.47571.46

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,472.2

062,475.2718.40.121,178.3271.87

Phoenix Mills: RELATED NEWS

Phoenix Mills arm wins bid for two prime plots in Mohali

Phoenix Mills arm wins bid for two prime plots in Mohali

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|05:21 PM

The properties, located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), cover around 13.14 acres.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.