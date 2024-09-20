Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
249.18
444.42
397.21
375.9
yoy growth (%)
-43.93
11.88
5.66
5.65
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.68
-23.37
-17.19
-13.87
As % of sales
5.09
5.26
4.32
3.69
Other costs
-113.02
-161.88
-127.79
-108.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.35
36.42
32.17
28.79
Operating profit
123.47
259.16
252.22
253.79
OPM
49.55
58.31
63.49
67.51
Depreciation
-42.37
-46.31
-40.29
-30.06
Interest expense
-62.41
-75.77
-74.49
-81.27
Other income
297.56
42.48
52.67
55.07
Profit before tax
316.25
179.56
190.11
197.53
Taxes
-23.99
-30.74
-35.28
-28.98
Tax rate
-7.58
-17.12
-18.55
-14.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
292.25
148.81
154.83
168.54
Exceptional items
0
-1.25
0
-35
Net profit
292.25
147.56
154.83
133.54
yoy growth (%)
98.05
-4.69
15.93
-10.72
NPM
117.28
33.2
38.97
35.52
